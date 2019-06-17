An Iowa law that controls how much counties can tax and spend on mental health services is pitting local officials against state lawmakers, and some Republicans against each other, two years after it passed.
At its regular meeting Monday, members of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health/Disability Services Governing Board continued to raise concerns about its budgetary needs in upcoming years. And they again blasted Senate File 504, passed in 2017, which limits the maximum tax levy for mental health to $30.78 per capita. The law also requires counties to spend down their reserves.
The board governs Scott, Muscatine, Jackson, Cedar and Clinton counties. It provides regional support and links residents with services.
Lori Elam is president of eastern Iowa's board. She noted the group's spending is up more than $2 million this year. Meanwhile, the board's projected revenue for 2019, $4.5 million, is now less half the $9.6 million it collected in 2017 when the law was passed.
Board member Jim Irwin, who serves on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, expressed frustration with Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-Dist. 97, who had attended last month's meeting along with other lawmakers.
"There's a miscommunication between what representatives see and what we see as the board," Irwin said to other lawmakers in attendance. "(Mommsen) flat out told me that we can't rely on you guys to fix the issue," Irwin said. "He disagrees with me. We're both Republicans, and we're hitting like this, and I don't know who's going to win."
Irwin told the legislators the state's mental health boards needed help. Those lawmakers included Democrat Rep. Phyllis Thede and Republicans Rep. Gary Mohr and Sen. Mark Lofgen, all who represent Scott County.
Board Chairman Jack Willey suggested mailing to all legislators all of the information they receive in their board packets so they can review them for specific questions or guidance. "Obviously, we are going to be going into our reserves to even provide the services that the legislature has mandated that we provide," he told the legislators. "We will provide them for all those who need them. It does kind of play havoc with our finances, and trying to be able to do that, it's extremely difficult."
Willey also shared the story of an encounter he had with Mommsen where the representative told him he didn't think Willey understood how "it all worked." Willey has been on the Jackson Board of Supervisors for 29 years and has served as the representative for the Gannon Center and on the Iowa Mental Health Disability Commission when the shift was made from counties to regions.
"I don't believe that I misunderstand what's happening. I believe I was a part of it, and I believe I know how it happened," he said. "It's imperative for our mental health services that we have a team effort in providing those services, not just mandating them, but helping us to be able to provide those services."
Thede expressed her support for the Mental Health Board. "You've done what we asked you to, now it's time for us to get serious and get it done," she said, promising she would do whatever she could.
Lofgren offered to revisit the law, noting that in the Senate there is a new Ways and Means chair in Jake Chapman. "He said 'We need to get in contact with each other and all that,'" he said, saying Chapman does a good job. "I'm sure he'd be happy to come down here with you or however you want to do it, but let's talk."