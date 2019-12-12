Local Dems tout passage of drug prices bill, urge unlikely Senate action

Iowa's Democratic representatives in the House are touting the passage of a bill aimed at lowering drug prices and are urging their counterparts in the Senate to pass a similar bill.
The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, sponsored by House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA Dist. 12) and co-sponsored by 106 representatives passed the House of Representatives with all Democrats voting for it and two Republicans. Among other things, it would direct the secretary of health and human services to negotiate with drug makers on the price of certain drugs in Medicare, limit out-of-pocket costs for Medicare enrollees and prevent drug price hikes.
“It is past time that Medicare is able to negotiate with drug companies, similar to what the Veterans Administration has been doing for years. These negotiated prices will then be passed along to Iowans who have private healthcare insurance," Congressman Dave Loebsack (IA-Dist. 2) said in a press release after passage of the bill.
“No family should have to sit at their kitchen table and have to decide between putting food on the table and paying for their prescriptions. This historic legislation takes the necessary steps to ensure that conversation does not have to happen. Along with many other bills, it is time for the Senate to step up, debate and pass this legislation to help families across the country.”
“Every week, I hear from Iowa seniors and families in my district about their struggle to pay for their prescription drugs,” Congresswoman Cindy Axne (D-IA Dist. 3) said before the vote. “I’m proud to vote today to cap Medicare drug costs, allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, and save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars to ensure that no Iowan ever has to decide again between buying medication and making ends meet.”
“For the mother fighting to afford her diabetic daughter’s insulin, to the senior living on a fixed income who is struggling to afford his medication, I am proud to support this bill to bring some relief to hardworking Illinois families and seniors,” Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL Dist. 17) said in a press release. “This bold action would help lower the costs of health care and prescription drugs and put money back in people’s pockets. That’s why the Senate must immediately act to lift this unfair burden for the American people.”
The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is considered highly unlikely to pass. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-AL) has said he would not hear action on the bill, and President Donald Trump has said he would veto the bill if it came before him.
Sen. Chuck Grassley released a statement after the passage of the bill, touting his own bipartisan bill in the Senate with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).
“While this legislation misses the mark, I’m glad the House has acted and I applaud both Democrats and Republicans in the chamber for recognizing the need to address this issue,” Grassley said. He pointed to a Congressional Budget Office analysis that estimates the bill would save Medicare $456 billion over the next decade but also keep eight new drugs from hitting the Medicare market.
"Congress must fix this broken system, but not at the cost of critical innovation that could save and improve countless American lives," Grassley said in a release. "Big Pharma is spending millions of dollars opposing any reforms that will cut into their billions of dollars of profits. Any solution must be bipartisan if it’s going to stand a chance of becoming law."