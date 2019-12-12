Local Dems tout passage of drug prices bill, urge unlikely Senate action

Iowa's Democratic representatives in the House are touting the passage of a bill aimed at lowering drug prices and are urging their counterparts in the Senate to pass a similar bill.

The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, sponsored by House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA Dist. 12) and co-sponsored by 106 representatives passed the House of Representatives with all Democrats voting for it and two Republicans. Among other things, it would direct the secretary of health and human services to negotiate with drug makers on the price of certain drugs in Medicare, limit out-of-pocket costs for Medicare enrollees and prevent drug price hikes.

“It is past time that Medicare is able to negotiate with drug companies, similar to what the Veterans Administration has been doing for years. These negotiated prices will then be passed along to Iowans who have private healthcare insurance," Congressman Dave Loebsack (IA-Dist. 2) said in a press release after passage of the bill.