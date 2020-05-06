Local officials react to Tyson reopening Waterloo plant Thursday

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones and our communities," said Tom Hart, plant manager of Tyson's Waterloo facility. "We appreciate the collaboration and support of Black Hawk County health officials, Mayor Hart and Sheriff Thompson as we tested team members and took proactive steps to complement our existing prevention efforts, working with epidemiologists and other experts."

The plant is Arkansas-based Tyson's largest pork-processing operation, with the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day. That accounts for 3.9% of the U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.

All those who will return to work have been tested for COVID-19, the disease cased by the virus, the company said. Those who have tested positive will remain on sick leave until they can return to work.

Tyson said workers who hadn't been tested wouldn't be able to return to work, and all new hires must be tested before beginning their jobs.

Tyson said it partnered with Matrix Medical Network, a medical clinical services company, to establish an onsite clinic to provide employees with enhanced care. This includes diagnostic testing for COVID-19, daily clinical screenings, access to nurse practitioners and employee education and support for personal health goals or concerns.