DES MOINES — Iowa Medicaid program officials’ estimate that the privately managed care system is saving the state millions of dollars is accurate, according to a new state audit report.
“The May 2018 savings of $141 million reported by the (Iowa Department of Human Services) was an accurate estimate based on the information available at the time,” according to a report issued by State Auditor Mary Mosiman.
Using this methodology with updated cost and savings information, Mosiman estimates state fiscal year 2018 savings are $126 million.
Mosiman’s report is a review of Medicaid savings estimates as a result of the Department of Human Services (DHS) transitioning the Medicaid program from a primarily fee-for-service program to a managed-care program in April 2016.
Mosiman concluded the transition from fee-for-service was implemented “without establishing a reliable methodology for calculating cost savings,” according to the report.
“This resulted in various methodologies being used in an effort to satisfy requirements to report estimated Medicaid program cost savings,” Mosiman said in the report.
Her office reviewed three estimates prepared using different methodologies for estimating fiscal year 2018 savings, but determined the May 2018 estimate was the most reliable.
A January 2017 estimate from Gov. Kim Reynold’s Office reported $234 million in savings, and another estimate the following November from DHS stated an estimated $47 million in savings.
The auditor said both 2017 estimates were based on data which did not account for all Medicaid program costs or costs incurred during the year — which were not paid by fiscal year end — “and, therefore, these methodologies should not be used to estimate Medicaid savings.”
In addition, she said the May 2018 methodology should continue to be used because the estimate was calculated based on a financial assessment of the overall Medicaid program and it applies the accounting matching principle by adjusting the raw data to align expenditures with the year in which they were incurred.
However, the state auditor cautioned that savings estimates will become less accurate the further Iowa is from a fee-for-service model “because future cost trends may or may not be representative of the annual growth rates currently used to estimate future Medicaid costs.”
In June, Iowa Medicaid Enterprises Director Michael Randol said during a public meeting the $141 million estimate was calculated by comparing actual Medicaid costs for state fiscal year 2015 — which was the last full year under the previous system — and the projected basic expenditures for state fiscal year 2018 — which was determined based on what the state spent in December 2017.
A Democratic state lawmaker called for the review of the Medicaid program after new savings estimates were released earlier this year without immediate clarification from officials.
Mosiman, a Republican, was voted out of office in the November election and her position will be taken over in January by Democrat Rob Sand.