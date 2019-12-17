Mental Health Region to hold meeting on Muscatine's status in region

In response, Mather said his obligation is to those who elected him in Muscatine County, where he must protect those in need of mental-health services.

Call to provider another point of contention

Another point of contention brought up by members of the governing board was a call Mather made to a provider in his county about the possibility of budget and/or service cuts.

After a steering committee meeting last week, Mather called Todd Noack of Rhonda's House to inform him about potential cuts.

"I don't think it was right as one board member for you to call Todd and tell him we're cutting your services; you won't be getting any money from the Region," Board President Jack Willey said at the meeting.

Noack, who was in the audience, said Mather had first asked him if he'd gotten a $200,000 increase that he'd asked for. Noack said no.

"You told me that the services for peer support and mobile crisis are on the table to be cut, and that I would not have any notification ahead of time that my funding would stop immediately," Noack said, adding the news filled him with anxiety. "I can't believe that somebody on this governing board in my region would call me and say those things, Nathan. That was ridiculous."