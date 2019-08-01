MercyOne Clinton Skilled and Senior Care will close Aug. 19.
The decision was announced in June, and according to Iowa’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, 29 employees were affected by the decision.
“MercyOne Skilled and Senior Care along with The Alverno Health Care Facility, organizations led by Trinity Health Senior Committees, have continued to work together to review the area’s needs and availability of skilled and senior care services in the region,” said Julie Eggers, skilled and senior care administrator in an email Wednesday. “Given this review, the organizations mutually agreed to serve Clinton-area residents through a single community facility, rather than competing in the marketplace and offering duplicative services.”
Nearly 70 employees total were affected by the closure, Eggers said. They’ve worked to find placement for them with the MercyOne system, The Alverno Health Care Facility and other nursing homes, she said.
“At this time, we continue to work with 27 colleagues who have not found alternative positions and are scheduled to receive severance," she said.
All skilled care patients have completed rehabilitation and have been discharged, Eggers said. The 31 long-term care patients have been approved for new facilities within the region.
No definitive plans have been made for the building, Eggers said. “Our top priority is to provide health care services to best serve the community’s medical needs and ensure MercyOne Clinton Medical Center continues to serve the community for years to come.”
An 86-bed facility, MercyOne Skilled and Senior Care originally opened as Wyndcrest Nursing Home in 1971.