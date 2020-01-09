30 minutes or less for great health care? That's UnityPoint's goal with Clinic-Express

Celebrating a Quad-Cities option with convenient and personalized care, UnityPoint Health-Trinity opened its new Clinic-Express at the TBK Bank Sports Complex Center, 5185 Competition Drive, Bettendorf to praise from city and regional partners.

"It's an exciting day for UnityPoint, it's an exciting day for our communities and it's frankly an exciting time to be in health care," UnityPoint Health-Trinity President and CEO Robert Erickson said at a ribbon-cutting and open house Wednesday.

Erickson said part of the transformation of health care is bringing it out into the community. The intent of the express clinic is to help patients get greeted, diagnosed and treated in 30 minutes or less. "There's a concierge-level of service where you're greeted at the door by a health care professional. They are not going to leave your side until you're diagnosed and treated," he said. "You get that done in a way that's professional, competent, compassionate, caring and you're just going to experience something different."

Regional UnityPoint Clinic Vice President Matt Behrens said the Express clinics in Des Moines and Waterloo have proven popular due to that philosophy of getting people the care they need in 30 minutes or less. He shared the story of a patient who travels farther to go to an Express location because of that speed and convenience.

