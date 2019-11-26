Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center asks for blood donations to keep up supply during the holidays

The holiday season and winter weather is closing in, both of which have a big impact on blood donation.

The center must collect around 3,600 units of red blood cells a week, said Amanda Hess, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center director of donor relations.

Without blood drives on Thanksgiving, that drops to about 3,200; Christmas and New Year's can see only about 2,000 to 2,100 units.

Each blood drive brings in around 20 units. Red blood cells need to be used within 42 days, while platelets must be used within five days, so it is importantl to keep up the supply.

"We have to kind of make up for that the rest of the days of the week. So it's always a critical time for us," Hess said.

The center, based in Davenport, provides blood products and services to over 110 hospitals throughout Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To get people out to donate, the center uses special promotions as an extra reward, Hess said. For example, donors through December 15 will receive a coupon for a "Holiday Cheer" long sleeve T-shirt.

"Thanksgiving is such a great holiday because people are mindful of what to be grateful for, so it's a good connection," Hess said.