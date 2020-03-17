Mobile testing site for COVID-19 to open Wednesday in Davenport

Genesis Health System will open a mobile collection site in Davenport to test for COVID-19 starting Wednesday.

The mobile site — open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week, at 1520 West 53rd St, Davenport — will only be for patients who have been referred and had a sample ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider.

“No one else will be seen,” emphasized a news release from Genesis.

The site will sample for COVID-19 (the new coronavirus), as well as seasonal influenza and strep.

Patients with orders will remain in their vehicle as a provider or nurse in protective gear collects swabs through lowered vehicle windows. According to the release, each appointment should only take a few minutes and patients will be notified of results by phone.

The collections will be analyzed by LabCorp, said Craig Cooper, Genesis spokesman. For billing purposes, the collections will be handled like an office visit through insurance, he said.

A second collection site is planned in Moline, according to the release from Genesis. Details were not available Thursday evening.