Moline insurance agent ordered to cease and desist operations in Iowa

A Moline insurance agent has been ordered to cease and desist operations in Iowa for six months and pay civil penalties and court costs.

Chad A. Ware, an independent contractor for HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, was ordered by the Iowa Insurance Division had his nonresident insurance provider license suspended and was ordered to cease and desist operating in Iowa. He also must pay $6,000 in civil penalties and $1,200 in costs of investigation and prosecution.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Insurance Division yesterday ordered Chad A. Ware of Moline, Illinois, to cease and desist doing insurance business in Iowa for six months as his nonresident insurance producer license has been suspended. Ware is also ordered to pay penalties totaling $6,000 in civil penalties and $1,200 in costs of the investigation and prosecution.

Ware was penalized for three cases from 2016-2018.