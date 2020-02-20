Moline insurance agent ordered to cease and desist operations in Iowa

A Moline insurance agent has been ordered to cease and desist operations in Iowa for six months and pay civil penalties and court costs.
Chad A. Ware, an independent contractor for HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, was ordered by the Iowa Insurance Division had his nonresident insurance provider license suspended and was ordered to cease and desist operating in Iowa. He also must pay $6,000 in civil penalties and $1,200 in costs of investigation and prosecution.
Ware was penalized for three cases from 2016-2018.
In one case, Ware misrepresented a client as single when they were married and misrepresented the client's income, causing them to receive a lessened federal tax refund. In another, Ware led his client to believe supplemental health products were needed to purchase health coverage when none were needed. Finally, Ware did not inform a client that a hip replacement surgery would affect the purchase of health insurance and did not inform the insurance company of his client's earlier hip replacement.
“Iowans deserve to get what they pay for. Mr. Ware, using fraudulent and dishonest practices, misled insurers and consumers in violation of law and these practices can cause harm to both consumers and insurance carriers,” Iowa Insurance Division Communications Director Chance McElhaney said in a news release. “We encourage Iowans to not only contact their insurance carrier but also contact the Iowa Insurance Division to file a complaint with our office whenever something doesn’t seem quite right.”