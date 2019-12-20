Muscatine County: Mediation needed to solve regional health group's dispute

The region includes Scott, Muscatine, Jackson, Cedar and Clinton counties, who each pay into the region to support services. Muscatine is unhappy with the fiscal management of the region -- cuts have been made twice this year, and contends Scott County uses more services than it pays for, while Muscatine pays too much for what it gets.

While the region is asking Scott to pay more, it also says Muscatine needs to pay an additional $311,000, even if it leaves the region immediately. Muscatine Board of Supervisors say the county doesn't have the money, and will only pay if it has a budget surplus.

"I do not want the individuals in Muscatine to suffer from this decision. I want them to receive their services, and we have to find out how that would work," Board Chair and Jackson Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Willey said at the meeting.

Muscatine Board of Supervisors chair Nathan Mather, who also sits on the region board, said the supervisors want mandatory mediation to work out the issues. But other board members are upset about Mather's social media posts on the issue.