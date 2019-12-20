Muscatine County: Mediation needed to solve regional health group's dispute

No matter what, changes will be coming to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region next year.
Muscatine County has announced its intentions to leave the five-county region, which provides support and coordinates care for mental health and disabilities services. But when they will go, and how much they may need to pay first, is still up in the air. And Scott County may need to pay more into the region.
At a special meeting Friday, Eastern Iowa's governing board voted 5-0 to table a motion that would have dismissed Muscatine from the region before the end of the fiscal year in July, when Muscatine had planned to exit. They also approved 5-0 a request for Scott County to contribute up to an additional $885,000 to the region.
Before the vote, Vera French CEO Rich Whitaker raised his concerns.
"For the people who are being served by mental health services and for the providers, it's so important that we provide a climate of certainty," he said. "A protracted disagreement I think would perpetuate this sense of uncertainty. I'm not arguing either way, I'm just saying providers and the people being served need this board to work."
The region includes Scott, Muscatine, Jackson, Cedar and Clinton counties, who each pay into the region to support services. Muscatine is unhappy with the fiscal management of the region -- cuts have been made twice this year, and contends Scott County uses more services than it pays for, while Muscatine pays too much for what it gets.
While the region is asking Scott to pay more, it also says Muscatine needs to pay an additional $311,000, even if it leaves the region immediately. Muscatine Board of Supervisors say the county doesn't have the money, and will only pay if it has a budget surplus.
"I do not want the individuals in Muscatine to suffer from this decision. I want them to receive their services, and we have to find out how that would work," Board Chair and Jackson Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Willey said at the meeting.
Muscatine Board of Supervisors chair Nathan Mather, who also sits on the region board, said the supervisors want mandatory mediation to work out the issues. But other board members are upset about Mather's social media posts on the issue.
"Now that the region has sucked Muscatine County virtually dry of mental health dollars, kicking us out does make a twisted kind of sense," Mather wrote in a Dec. 17 social media post. "When irresponsible spending leaves the region with massive deficits, you can understand why it would want to cut us off while keeping everything we've paid in. There may be a few bumps along the road, but we will persevere and overcome. We will not allow poor planning and petty politics to harm those in need in Muscatine County."
"We've all worked very diligently having to make cuts and make these decisions, but for you to sit there and make those decisions with us and then to turn around and sort of throw us under the bus, it's frustrating for me," Clinton County supervisor Jim Irwin said. "I think you're part of the contention, and you're not helping it when you go back to your county."
Mather said he was blindsided by a November motion to remove Muscatine County from the region, and by advice from the state that if it wasn't part of a region, it could not spend money on mental health and disability services.
Department of Human Services Community Systems Consultant Julie Jetter told the region's board Muscatine would be in financial trouble if they left the region early.
The region levies the taxes to support the services, not the county, she said, and Muscatine would be a county without a region.
Lawyers for the counties will discuss potential mandatory mediation before the board next meets in January.