UnityPoint Health-Trinity is ready to show off its new Cancer Care Clinic, which provides state-of-the-art oncology and hematology in its Moline-based Cancer Center.
The space includes a new Medical Oncology Infusion Center and provides a centralized location for cancer care.
"Our goal was to try and get the services all under one roof so that we could coordinate better with each other. So our focus was on comfort and supportive care for our patients," Director of Oncology Services Alison Beardsley said of the new clinic, which has been operating since July.
The goal of the clinic is to ensure patients, during a stressful time, find more peace and comfort. "So we specifically looked at a space that faces our gardens and our ponds so that they can have a more peaceful feeling when they're sitting there," Beardsley said.
The infusion chairs, where patients can sit for hours to receive treatment, have heat and massage capabilities as well as adequate space for family and friends to visit.
"We recognize that this is a time of great upset in their life, and so we want to ensure that they have people around them to make them feel more comfortable," Beardsley said.
The clinic has also seen Dr. Costas Constantinou move his practice from Davenport and hired oncologist Dr. Bhanu Vakkalanka from his former work in Minnesota.
"What inspires me every day is the resilience of people, how genuine people are, and how they can sometimes give me courage. As a cancer doctor, I am generally the one who is supposed to give courage to people," Dr. Constantinou says in a video produced by UnityPoint Health-Trinity. "Occasionally, they give me back that courage. That is the most inspiring thing, when a patient tells me sometimes, ‘Doc, you can do it.”
"I had a wonderful experience in my interview process, and I liked the facility and I liked the people that I met with," Dr. Vakkalanka said of why he joined UnityPoint. Having trained at the University of Iowa hospitals, he has an affinity for the Midwest.
Dr. Vakkalanksa says sometimes people can underestimate the benefits of providing services all under one roof. It can be difficult to provide seamless care to patients if they must go to separate centers for different services. Being able to interact with radiation oncologists and surgeons under the same roof and hold multi-disciplinary meetings was something that excited him. "It also gives an opportunity of putting all of our heads together to make the appropriate decision for the patient," he said.
Those who want the opportunity to see the new space and meet with oncologists and the care team will have that opportunity November 5 from 5:30-7 p.m.
"This is a big investment for our community not only in the facility but in a physician and also in cancer care," Beardsley said. "We want people to come here if you are diagnosed with cancer, see where your treatments will be at, how close it is... You might be seeing these providers for a couple of years so you really want to get to know them and see who your treatments will be with."