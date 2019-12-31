New Year's resolutions: do they work, how to pick them and how to stick with them

Being realistic about your goals is key to making sure you live up to your resolution. Kopp tells his patients to make a resolution that positions them well for the spring, when nicer weather can lead to more exercise and increased socialization.

Positivity is also important, Kopp said. "Instead of saying you're not going to do something, try to make a goal that says what you are going to do in a healthy way," he said. "So instead of saying 'I'm not going to eat snacks anymore,' say 'I'm going to eat healthy snacks when I eat snacks.'"

Making goals specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-based is key to making it realistic to achieve them, Stambaugh said. "They have to make sure that it's meeting with that individual's capability and their practical goals. Starting those goals very slowly and incrementally: if there's something that needs to be added or needs to be changed, then be open to that change."

How do you stick with a New Year's resolution?