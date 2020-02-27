No coronavirus cases in the Quad-Cities, but health departments are staying vigilant

Quad-Cities health officials said they are staying vigilant and preparing for the possibility of coronavirus COVID-19 in the Illinois-Iowa area.

And there are indications residents are preparing -- stores like Home Depot and CVS were low on face masks as the threat of coronavirus spreads.

As of Wednesday, there were 14 cases that began in the United States, and 45 cases of people repatriated to the U.S., including 42 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC also confirmed one person in California contracted COVID-19, but reportedly did not have travel history or exposure to another known patient. A total of 445 people have been tested.

Illinois Department of Public Health reported 70 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state, according to Rock Island County Department of Public Health chief operating officer Janet Hill.

Of those, two in Chicagoland tested positive for the coronavirus, 66 tested negative and two cases were pending. No cases have been reported or investigated in Rock Island County.

