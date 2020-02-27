No coronavirus cases in the Quad-Cities, but health departments are staying vigilant

Quad-Cities health officials said they are staying vigilant and preparing for the possibility of coronavirus COVID-19 in the Illinois-Iowa area.
And there are indications residents are preparing -- stores like Home Depot and CVS were low on face masks as the threat of coronavirus spreads.
As of Wednesday, there were 14 cases that began in the United States, and 45 cases of people repatriated to the U.S., including 42 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC also confirmed one person in California contracted COVID-19, but reportedly did not have travel history or exposure to another known patient. A total of 445 people have been tested.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 70 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state, according to Rock Island County Department of Public Health chief operating officer Janet Hill.
Of those, two in Chicagoland tested positive for the coronavirus, 66 tested negative and two cases were pending. No cases have been reported or investigated in Rock Island County.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, 42 people have been monitored in the state as of Wednesday. Twelve were asymptomatic and 30 completed public health monitoring. Two tested negative for the virus. There have been no positive test results.
Testing for the respiratory virus currently can be done only at CDC facilities. Illinois Public Health is conducting hospital assessments to determine available capacity and is assessing the availability of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks for health care workers, Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. CDC has provided testing kits to Iowa state public health laboratories, including the Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory in Coralville, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Caitlin Pedati told state senators during a Human Resources Committee meeting Wednesday at the State Capitol.
State laboratories have been gaining the necessary certification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Scott County Department of Public Health Deputy Director Amy Thoreson.
Hill said the RICO Health Department remains in contact with local health partners and the state health department, and is updating emergency plans.
Scott County Clinical Services Coordinator Roma Taylor advised people to stay informed, and to follow regular flu season rules. Stay home if you are sick, use your arm or tissue to cover sneezes and coughs, and wash hands frequently.
More information is available at the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC.
Jerry Nowicki, Capitol News Illinois and Michaela Gramm, The Gazette, contributed to this report.