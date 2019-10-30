Davenport-based Palmer College of Chiropractic is set to make nearly $20 million in capital investments beginning in 2020 by developing two new spaces on its campus.
"We've always had a tradition of leadership and tradition of excellence, and we really want to keep that moving forward, not resting on that tradition but advancing it," said Palmer Chancellor and CEO Dennis Marchiori.
The latest development is not just about making capital improvements, but also about improving programs, Marchiori said.
Palmer's first investment will be a new Learning Commons next to its new R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreation Center. Construction on the space is expected to begin in spring 2020.
The Learning Commons will physically connect the library with classroom spaces.
"So this generation, which is more collaborative than any learners in the past, will be able to connect themselves with learning resources and each other in a way that's only been theorized in the past," Marchiori said. "It's really going to have an outstanding facility for the students."
The Learning Commons is designated to be built on the site of the B.J. Palmer Student Clinic, which connects with the campus's West Hall courtyard and then north to the R. Richard Bittner Athletic Center. That clinic's current location is next to Brady Street.
One of the Learning Commons's features will be its large glass atrium, with a grand staircase designed to have an anatomical spine feel. "It's large to capture the volume of traffic we expect, and it's also large to match the atrium on the Fitness Center."
After completion of the Learning Commons, Palmer College will create an Experiential Learning Center, home to anatomy, technique rooms and wet and dry labs. Marchiori said the college is expecting to start that process about 14 months after the completion of the Learning Commons.
"It's going to be an outstanding facility that really is the heart of where we teach chiropractic," he said. "So students will really have that sense of understanding the function and structure of the body in a much better way based on the facilities."
The Experiential Learning Center will go into the current David D. Palmer Library, which will be remodeled as anatomy and technique labs. Neither of the spaces is expected to go into the nearby neighborhood.
"We're really excited about these spaces," Marchiori said. He also thanked the Quad-Cities, noting 95 percent of the students come from out of the region. "Student support for their learning is really something that makes the Quad-Cities desirable as an education destination for them. So we want to thank the Quad-Cities for their support."