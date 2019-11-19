A local Emergency Medical Technician has been ruled to be placed on probation following a June incident where he illegally gave two doses of ketamine.
Matthew Snell would be placed on probation for a year and fined $250 for his actions in June.
"In June of 2019, as a member of an authorized service program, you administered a dose of ketamine not in compliance with service protocols or typical standards of practice and you falsified the medical record," an Iowa Department of Public Health notice of proposed action reads.
The notice of action alleges Snell administered two doses of ketamine improperly and falsified the patient care report. He also noted the patient was combative, though video evidence and witness reports indicate the patient was not.
During probation, Snell must complete classes in addition to hours required for renewal of his paramedic certification.
Iowa Department of Public Health Communications Director Polly Carver-Kimm said Snell's chance to respond to the notice had expired, and they sent him information on the probation and penalties Tuesday.