Davenport's RiverCenter will host the annual "Go Red for Women" fundraiser to fight heart disease and stroke Thursday October 24 at 5 p.m.
"Go Red for Women" is the American Heart Association's nationwide fundraising movement to celebrate the energy, passion and power of women working together to fight heart disease.
The event will include a story from a local heart disease survivor, a heart-healthy dinner, "Go Red Diva" area, silent auction and a vendor expo. Attendees will get information on how to identify their risk for heart disease and stroke and looks to raise funds for women-focused research, health education and awareness programs.
A keynote speech will be delivered by Dr. Mark Santillan, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology-naternal fetal medicine at the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa. His research focuses on the relationship between maternal health during pregnancy and the short and long-term health effects to mother and child.
The event features a variety of sponsors, including national sponsor CVS Health and local sponsors Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, Royal Neighbors of America, American Bank and Trust, Smart Toyota of the Quad-Cities, McCarthy-Bush Corporation and Lesa Buck of Ruhl & Ruhl.
Thursday's event will run from 5-8 p.m. at the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St. Tickets for $50 for individual and $1,500 for a table sponsorship. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit heart.org/quadcitiesgored