Quad-Cities Harm Reduction, a non-profit focused on improving quality of life for those who use drugs or seek support for a substance abuse disorder, will hold its annual Overdose Awareness Walk this weekend.
The walk, part of the International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 31, beginning at the South Fountain of Vander Veer Park, 215 West Central Park Ave. and ending at The Center, 1411 Brady St., Davenport. Walkers are encouraged to carry pictures, signs and banners of their loved ones.
Speakers include Scott County EMS Executive Director Linda Fredrickson and Iowa state representative Ako Abdul Samad, who is also a QCHR board member, and a poetry reading by TC Boyd and others. The event includes face-painting, music, free lunch naxolone training, HIV and hepatitis C testing and overdose rescue kits.
"Naxolone training is another way we can teach people to save lives," QCHR President Kim Brown said in a release.
For more information, visit odawalk.com or call 563-265-1859.