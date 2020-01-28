Quad-Cities health officials: Coronavirus risk here is low

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We've had no cases in Scott County, we don't have any cases in Iowa, we don't even have any cases that are under investigation," she said.

If a person has symptoms and has been to China in the past few weeks, Hill said they should call their physician, who will recommend a trip to the emergency room or an office visit. That physician would inform the Rock Island County Health Department, which would submit it to the state health department, who in turn would inform the CDC.

"It's important for the patient to disclose that they possibly could have a travel-related case," Hill said.

Taylor said if a case is confirmed in Iowa, they'll consult with the Iowa Department of Public Health. Depending on how ill the patient is, they would have to be in isolation in a hospital.

"We would be monitoring their household contacts or any outside contacts they may have had," she said. Those people would receive information on signs and symptoms of the virus during an incubation period of two to 16 days.

Hill and Taylor said people are much more likely to get sick from the general flu. They recommended a flu shot, for those not previously vaccinated for the season.

"If you're sick, stay home. Wash hands often," Taylor said. "But right now, the general public is at a very low risk of getting the coronavirus."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.