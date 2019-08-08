The Quad-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS will be held at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Walkers will honor those who are battling ALS or loved ones they have lost. The event will include balloon artists, a bounce house and free ice cream from Vibrant Ice Cream Truck. In addition, the walk will celebrate Unlock ALS for the second year; every walker will wear a colored lanyard to demonstrate if they are living with ALS, lost someone to the neurodegenerative disease or are supporting someone living with ALS.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 11 a.m.