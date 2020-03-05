Quad-City colleges, jails adjust to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, local and statewide institutions are adjusting their plans accordingly.
The Iowa Board of Regents, which governs public universities the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, have cancelled all international travel for students, faculty and staff for 30 days effective immediately. They are also recalling students, faculty and staff from any country the CDC designated a Level 3 Travel Notice.
"Our recommendations and guidance will be regularly evaluated with university leadership. Updates to the guidance will be provided as the situation evolves," a press release from Iowa Board of Regents Communications Director Josh Ledman says.
While the decision was not an easy one to make, Ledman says they are prioritizing the health and safety of all individuals.
How are local colleges dealing with COVID-19?
Locally, colleges have had to consider cancelling their international trips due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Augustana College
"As of March 4, Augustana has decided to cancel the spring semester programs in China, South Korea and Japan, based on the CDC’s risk assessment," Augustana College vice president of communication and marketing Keri Rusch said in an email Wednesday. "At this time, eight study abroad programs still are scheduled to take place this summer. Decisions about whether or not to postpone or cancel summer trips will be made in April."
Augustana has also created an institutional response team to determine what to do about COVID-19. The response team is monitoring information provided by the CDC and health departments and creating contingency plans as appropriate. Staff will also work with students on a case-by-case basis to help students complete their academic work.
"Augustana's focus is on the health and wellness of all members of our campus community and their families. Our campus community also has a tremendous network of family members, alumni and prospective students around the world," Rusch said. "While our hearts go out to all impacted, our focus is squarely on the health of all of our students, employees and visitors."
Dave Wrath, Augustana College’s sports information director, said Tuesday that college officials are “in the process of making decisions on some trips that we have in May, but we don’t know. We haven’t decided yet institutionally.”
And while two Augustana graduates are currently playing basketball in overseas markets, Wrath said he hadn’t heard if either of those athletes have been affected by the virus outbreak.
Rivermont Collegiate has been “very proactive” when it comes to making arrangements around coronavirus, said Bonnie Campbell, assistant head of academics.
According to the school’s website, 1% of Rivermont’s students are international students. With spring break fast approaching, Campbell said Rivermont was recommending many students stay on campus, either in the dorms or with host families.
“We’ve cautioned students going to other places,” Campbell said, adding that just because there might not be travel restrictions now, doesn’t mean there won’t be any when students are trying to make it back to the United States.
Looking even further ahead, Campbell said Rivermont was looking toward the summer and figuring out what sort of programming might be put in place if international travel is still an issue in coming months.
“We hope that won’t be the case, but we want our students to know their options,” she said.
St. Ambrose University
For several classes, Sallee Beneke, a professor of early childhood special education at St. Ambrose University, has taken students to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy. But with a large number of coronavirus cases reported in the region, the University decided to cancel the trip.
“We want to err on the side of caution and keep students safe,” Beneke said.
The region is world-renown for its early childhood education, Beneke said. Seven students were supposed to go for a student-professor study tour.
St. Ambrose is currently working with a program partner to bring a student home from Milan, Italy, the university said in a press release. The student’s program was canceled, based on Centers for Disease Control protocols.
Jails are getting prepared, putting into place protocols
Officials from the Scott County and Rock Island jails are also getting prepared for if there is a viral outbreak.
Rock Island County Chief Deputy Steven VenHuizen says the plan for a COVID-19 outbreak is likely the same as if it were another virus like the flu. If someone isn't feeling well, they'll be directed to the medical staff to be monitored and evaluated. If needed, a prisoner will be taken to a hospital for isolation and quarantine like they would if there needed to be transport for other medical issues like surgery.
VenHuzien said jail staff are in contact with the Rock Island Health Department to develop a more formalized plan. If a member of the jail staff is suspected, they'll have the same plan as with everybody else: determine who they had contact with, isolate and disinfect.
In Iowa, Scott County Jail Administrator Maj. Bryce Schmidt said jail staff and inmates aren't currently worried about the virus. He expects that to change if cases are confirmed in Iowa or come closer to the Quad-Cities, but right now there isn't major concern.
Schmidt said there are essentially three routes for isolation and quarantine if need be. If possible, it could be done at the jail or at a nearby hospital. However, if the charges are sufficiently non-violent enough, there is a possibility certain inmates would be allowed to have follow-up medical treatment and isolation at home.
Megan Valley and Robert Connelly contributed to this article.