Quad-City colleges, jails adjust to COVID-19

St. Ambrose is currently working with a program partner to bring a student home from Milan, Italy, the university said in a press release. The student’s program was canceled, based on Centers for Disease Control protocols.

Jails are getting prepared, putting into place protocols

Officials from the Scott County and Rock Island jails are also getting prepared for if there is a viral outbreak.

Rock Island County Chief Deputy Steven VenHuizen says the plan for a COVID-19 outbreak is likely the same as if it were another virus like the flu. If someone isn't feeling well, they'll be directed to the medical staff to be monitored and evaluated. If needed, a prisoner will be taken to a hospital for isolation and quarantine like they would if there needed to be transport for other medical issues like surgery.

VenHuzien said jail staff are in contact with the Rock Island Health Department to develop a more formalized plan. If a member of the jail staff is suspected, they'll have the same plan as with everybody else: determine who they had contact with, isolate and disinfect.