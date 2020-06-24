Quad-City COVID-19 cases increasing. 'We are telling health systems to be prepared to be ready for a surge,' infectious disease expert says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Quad-Cities — especially among people under 30 — and it's largely because people are lax about social distancing, wearing masks and following other health guidelines, health officials said Wednesday.

"There is an increase in reported positive test results and one thing is clear — we are seeing substantially more of these cases in young adults," Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease specialist and medical director at the Scott County Health Department, said during a health department briefing. "It is the combined effects of reopening and an unwillingness to practice mitigation efforts."

Rock Island County has reported 37 new confirmed cases since Sunday. Scott County has reported 35.

"Up until recently, most younger people who tested positive were front-line, essential workers," Nita Ludwig, director of the Rock Island County Health Department said. "Recently, our contact tracing has revealed no such connection."

Amy Thoreson, deputy director of the Scott County Health Department, said early June saw two to four cases reported daily, and in the last week, that has increased to eight or more, with the last four days in double-digits.