Scott County Board of Health sets budget, receives strategic plan draft

The Scott County Board of Health unanimously approved its 2020-2021 budget on Thursday

The $6,958,493 budget is a 2 percent increase over last year's budget and will be rolled into the Scott County budget, which the Board of Supervisors is developing.

Health Department Deputy Director Amy Thoreson said the increase is due to increases in salary to reflect cost of living and steps in the contracts for staff.

Of the nearly $7 million budget, $1.9 million of the budget is paid for through revenue, the rest by tax dollars.

"We're always grateful to the support the Board of Supervisors provides to the Health Department," Thoreson said before the vote.

The Board of Health also received a draft of the 2020-2022 Scott County Department of Health Strategic Plan. The plan marks a change where the plans will be done on a three-year basis rather than a five-year cycle.

Thoreson said the shorter cycle aligns with the Community Health Assessment, which is required for public health accreditation.

"It's hard to look five years down the road at where you're going to be," she said. "So by the end of that, you're hanging onto that and not quite ready so three years will push us to keep things fresh."