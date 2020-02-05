Scott County Board of Supervisors plan to add jobs in cybersecurity, children's behavioral health services

For the second year in a row, Scott County may have increased tax rates.
At the first work session of the Scott County Board of Supervisor's budget discussions, budget and administrative services director David Farmer presented a $77,826,472 operating budget, an increase of around $3.3 million from fiscal year 2020.
The current proposed budget would see an increase to the urban levy rate of 22 cents from $5.99 per $1,000 taxable valuation in fiscal 2019 to $6.21 in fiscal 2020. The rural levy rate would increase by 20 cents from $8.91 per $1,000 taxable valuation in fiscal 2019 to $9.11.
Farmer said among the drivers of the increased operating budget are cost-of-living adjustments, required transfers to the Scott County Communications Center, Emergency Management and the Secondary Roads fund.
"We are like the schools or like other municipalities, where you have mid 70s [percent] on up on people costs," Farmer said. "We don't make widgets, we provide services."
You have free articles remaining.
The combined total percentage of the budget that is devoted to salary, benefits, SECC and EMA is 74 percent. Another 32 percent of the budget is classified as purchase services and expenses, while 3 percent is devoted to supplies and materials.
Several new full-time positions are proposed. They include a children's behavioral health coordinator, an information security analyst and a senior engineering technician for Secondary Roads.
"Changes in state law require mental health regions to have a position dedicated to children's behavioral health services," a memo from Assistant County Administrator and Human Resources Director Mary Thee reads. "The CEO of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region is recommending that Scott County be the employer of record of the position."
The mental health region would provide initial funding for the position.
The information security analyst is a result of conversation during strategic planning about the growing need to focus on cybersecurity. "IT has requested a position that would be solely focused on the responsibility to secure enterprise data and network systems," the memo reads.
The next budget work session will focus on capital projects and is set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 11 at the Scott County Administrative Center in Davenport.