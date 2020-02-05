Scott County Board of Supervisors plan to add jobs in cybersecurity, children's behavioral health services

For the second year in a row, Scott County may have increased tax rates.

At the first work session of the Scott County Board of Supervisor's budget discussions, budget and administrative services director David Farmer presented a $77,826,472 operating budget, an increase of around $3.3 million from fiscal year 2020.

The current proposed budget would see an increase to the urban levy rate of 22 cents from $5.99 per $1,000 taxable valuation in fiscal 2019 to $6.21 in fiscal 2020. The rural levy rate would increase by 20 cents from $8.91 per $1,000 taxable valuation in fiscal 2019 to $9.11.

Farmer said among the drivers of the increased operating budget are cost-of-living adjustments, required transfers to the Scott County Communications Center, Emergency Management and the Secondary Roads fund.

"We are like the schools or like other municipalities, where you have mid 70s [percent] on up on people costs," Farmer said. "We don't make widgets, we provide services."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The combined total percentage of the budget that is devoted to salary, benefits, SECC and EMA is 74 percent. Another 32 percent of the budget is classified as purchase services and expenses, while 3 percent is devoted to supplies and materials.