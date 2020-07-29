Scott County ranks second in recent COVID-19 cases

Scott County found itself at the top of a list Wednesday — ranked second in the state for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks.

The county had 986 confirmed cases on July 10. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, state officials confirmed 1,509 cases. The increase of 523 cases ranked behind Polk County and just ahead of Dubuque County.

Those three counties represent 36.9% of the new cases confirmed over the course of the past three weeks. The numbers were made available through a report issued by the White House’s coronavirus task force.

Iowa has been handed the dubious distinction of being a “red zone” state, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week. The state is considered “yellow zone” for test positivity, indicating a positive rate between 5% and 10%.

Scott County did remain in the yellow zone. The counties of Dubuque, Marshall, Franklin, Wapello, Hardin, Emmett, Lyon and Montgomery are considered red zones. All told, the state now has 61 counties classified as either red or yellow zones.