Scott County records its 11th death from COVID-19

Scott County had an additional death from COVID-19 reported today.

The number ticked up from 10 to 11 on the state of Iowa coronavirus tracking page.

The resident was an older adult, ages 61 to 80.

“We are deeply saddened by an additional death of a Scott County resident due to COVID-19," said Ed Rivers, director of Scott County Department of Health. "Our deepest sympathies are with the individual’s family. In the midst of this resurgence of COVID-19, please help us protect our community. We urge all residents to act now to help reduce the spread of illness by avoiding large groups, keeping distance between yourself and others, wearing a face covering and observing public health recommendations if you become ill or are told you are a contact to a case of COVID-19.”

Scott County had an additional 16 confirmed positive cases Monday for a total of 1,302. Rock Island had two additional cases for a total of 1,359. The death toll there stands at 30.