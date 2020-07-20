Scott County records its 11th death from COVID-19

Scott County had an additional death from COVID-19 reported today.
The number ticked up from 10 to 11 on the state of Iowa coronavirus tracking page.
The resident was an older adult, ages 61 to 80.
“We are deeply saddened by an additional death of a Scott County resident due to COVID-19," said Ed Rivers, director of Scott County Department of Health. "Our deepest sympathies are with the individual’s family. In the midst of this resurgence of COVID-19, please help us protect our community. We urge all residents to act now to help reduce the spread of illness by avoiding large groups, keeping distance between yourself and others, wearing a face covering and observing public health recommendations if you become ill or are told you are a contact to a case of COVID-19.”
Scott County had an additional 16 confirmed positive cases Monday for a total of 1,302. Rock Island had two additional cases for a total of 1,359. The death toll there stands at 30.
“We believe today’s low case count is just a blip in reporting from labs,” Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a statement. “We know the virus is circulating widely in the community. We have reported 123 new cases in the last week alone, and the number of people needing inpatient hospital care for their infection has risen steadily this month. Please continue to stay vigilant. The only ways to prevent further infection are by wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.”
There are 17 people hospitalized by the virus in Rock Island County, she said.
Iowa reported an additional 383 cases for a total of 39,107, with 797 deaths. Illinois had another 1,173 cases for a total of 162,748, with 7,301 deaths.
Both states are showing increase spread. As of Monday morning, Illinois' reproduction rate, or the average number of people infected by a single positive case, was 1.07 and Iowa's was 1.13. Anything above 1.0 means the virus will spread rapidly.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.