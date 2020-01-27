Scott County representative named new Mental Health Board chair

The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region Board has a new chair.
Scott County representative Ken Beck was voted the new chair on a 5-0 vote at the board's meeting Monday. Clinton County representative Jim Irwin was voted vice chair; Cedar County representative Dawn Smith was voted secretary.
"It's been a while since Scott County was named chair of the board, so it's kind of nice to be able to bring it back around to have Scott County," Beck said after the meeting.
The region provides support and coordinates care for mental health and disabilities services for Scott, Muscatine, Jackson, Cedar and Clinton counties. Muscatine County plans to leave the region at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, over concerns with the fiscal management of the region — cuts have been made twice this year, and Muscatine contends Scott County uses more services than it pays for, while Muscatine pays too much for what it gets.
While the region's 28E agreement would have designated last year's Vice Chair Nathan Mather to be promoted into the position, he ceded the position after Muscatine County decided to leave.
"Since we're leaving, there's no reason to be the chair," Mather said after the meeting.
Muscatine County also has dropped the request for mediation it requested at the last meeting. It has also committed to paying transfer dollars the board had asked them to do.
"When we made our budget, it wasn't clear that we had the money to do so," Mather said. He credited the work of Community Services Director and Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert for saving a lot of money. "We're in a better financial position than where we thought we would be, so we have the ability to do that now it looks like."
Those payments would be made in two installments totaling $311,000 as long as Muscatine has the ability to do so, Mather said. The meeting was his last as Muscatine representative; he will be replaced next month with Muscatine Supervisor Jeff Sorenson, who will also act as representative to the mental health region Muscatine is attempting to join, SEIL.
Budget work session scheduled
The Mental Health Board voted 4-0 to schedule a budgetary work session for the development of a fiscal year 2021 budget on February 10.
Board CEO Lori Elam said the budget would look very different from last year's.
"In the FY20 budget, we eliminated some services, we tightened up some things so that's going to carry over to the FY21 budget," she said.
Part of the difference will come from four counties paying in rather than five. "Our revenue is different, so our expenditures have to be different," Elam said.
Elam said the board would need to rebuild fund balance in the budget, as well as provide children's services as mandated by the state.