Scott, Rock Island county COVID-19 number hits 1,200 mark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Scott County Health Department announced 11 new confirmed COVID-19 infections Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 418.

The director of the Scott County Health Department said the “numbers remain low.”

“We are still averaging less than two cases a day for the month,” Ed Rivers, , director of the Scott County Health Department, said during Thursday’s press briefing. “We are not looking at an outbreak.”

Rock Island County reported five new cases, raising the county’s total to 791.

There were no new deaths reported by either county. Both Rivers and Janet Hill, Rock Island Health Department CEO, declined to characterize the level of testing going on in either county.

Hill did confirm there are 27 inmates at the East Moline Correctional facility who tested positive for COVID-19, along with three staff members.

Anika Martin, Community Relations Director at the Two Rivers YMCA, and Josh Whitson, Chief Operating Officer at the Scott County Family YMCA, reported their respective facilities have opened and are striving to maintain social distance and an increase awareness of the need to clean surfaces.