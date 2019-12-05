SNAP changes will have major impact on Quad-Cities

A new change to the Supplemental Nutrition Program will affect many Quad-Citians.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration formalized a change that would limit states' ability to exempt work-eligible adults from needing to maintain steady employment to receive benefits.
The change, one of three that are set to come to SNAP, would limit states from issuing waivers unless a resident is in a city or county where the unemployment rate of 6% or higher. Those waivers would be good for one year and must be approved by the governor.
“We want to encourage people by giving them a helping hand, but not an infinitely giving hand,” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday.
In Scott County, 11,912 households use some sort of food assistance according to data from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. That translates to 24,431 individuals, an allotment of $2,889,508.
According to Iowa Workforce Development data, Scott County had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in 2018.
As of April 2019, the last available data for Rock Island County, 10,752 households use SNAP benefits. That translates to 23,103 individuals. The county's unemployment rate hasn't hit 6% in a single month since last February.
Around 1.7 million residents use SNAP benefits in Illinois.
"Nationally, it's almost 700,000 people who are going to have food taken off the table, so we will experience that and that's a concern," River Bend Food Bank CEO Mike Miller said Thursday.
Miller noted that for every one meal provided by food banks, SNAP provides nine. "So when you take that many meals off the snap rolls, where are they going to go? That will put a heavy burden on food banks due to that proportionality."
"Our administration has adamantly opposed the federal rule change to SNAP policy that would require work requirements from approximately 140,000 low-income individuals in Illinois and hundreds of thousands more across the country," the Illinois Department of Human Services said in a statement. "Many SNAP participants face serious barriers to employment, such as mental illnesses, substance use disorders, justice involvement and significant physical limitations, and would not be able to immediately meet the work requirements."
IDHS says they've been working to appropriately exempt individuals with serious barriers so they do not need to meet the work requirements. "However, we also recognize that some of our customers can and want to work. To that end, IDHS has also engaged in a robust effort to prepare for this rule change so we can help as many SNAP participants as possible find employment and training that would meet the work requirement."
The change is expected to go into effect in April.