St Ambrose University's Institute for Person Centered Care is set to host a conference that will focus on health care technology.
The conference, Oct. 1 at the university's Rogalski Center, will have several speakers from a variety of health care entities, including the Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Massachusetts, medical record transparency organization OpenNotes and the Defense Health Agency.
"One of the goals of the institute is to have workforce development and continuing education, so we're looking at conferences twice a year about a subject and help the workforce develop their strengths in person-centered care," IPCC interim director Ann Garton said Friday.
One of the presenters will be Dr. John Halamka, who has worked at the intersection of health care and technology for around 40 years. He's been the Chief Information Officer at Harvard Medical School, in hospitals and has worked in both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. "And these days I'm Harvard's International Healthcare Innovation professor, which means I travel the world to help governments figure out their health care strategy."
Halamka noted everyone is a patient at some point, and every patient wants to be able to navigate their health care system for wellness. "This conference is going to look at 'What are the tools and technologies, policy improvements that we have to improve so that all of us have a better experience with wellness in the future,'" he said in an interview Thursday.
In his session, Halamka will be speaking about the future of digital health, including what role mobile technology and the Cloud will have to play. He'll also talk about some of the trends and emerging technologies that he's seen an around the world. "I'll tell a number of stories both from me and my family but also from other patients about how these emerging technologies are really improving their health care experience."
To register for the conference, visit sau.edu/ipcc/conference.