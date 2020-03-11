St. Patrick's Society calls off bistate parade; other Q-C events on for now

Still, one team from Midland University, in Fremont, Neb. is impacted, but planning to attend. The university has closed and transitioned to online classes this week after a 36-year-old Omaha woman who tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly participated at an event at the Fremont family YMCA.

Holmes said he spoke to the Midland athletics director, who relayed that nine days out of the event no one on the team was symptomatic. “They feel pretty comfortable sending them,” Holmes said. “We feel comfortable having them.”

At Wednesday night's Davenport City Council meeting, Mayor Mike Matson welcome "everybody come down to Davenport" for weekend events but advised: "Just be careful."

Some institutions are beginning to feel pressure to play it safe rather than sorry. Black Hawk College canceled a "Lifelong Learners Lunch" scheduled for Thursday. Because the roughly 85 attendees were mostly people older than 60, the college "decided to be cautious," said Black Hawk College President Tim Wynes.

At Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, a motorcoach of show-goers bailed on a recent show over virus fears. The Rock Island theater is in rehearsals for "Saturday Night Fever." The rehearsal space has two jugs of sanitizer wipes and liquid, which are used to disinfect the keyboard and sound equipment as well as hands.