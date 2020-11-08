START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: 5 ways to bring back joy to your life

3. Reach for a Healthy Snack: If you’re feeling less than ideal, don’t reach for a snack to match. In other words, don’t fill up on junk food. Instead, fill your body with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients to help turn your day around. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and even a little dark chocolate could be just what you need. Don’t forget about the sunshine vitamin! Getting outside for a healthy dose of Vitamin D can also help boost your mood. One healthy habit will lead to another and start a chain reaction.

4. Develop an attitude of gratitude: We all owe someone our deepest thanks. Whether you take the time to write a heartfelt letter, compose a song, or virtually connect online, make it a point to express your gratitude toward someone that has made an impact in your life. In recent years, I’ve sent cards to my K-12 teachers and they are touched to know they are still remembered and appreciated after all these years. It’s a small act that can bring joy to your life and that of the receiver. Other strategies to enhance feelings of gratitude include, journaling or writing down what you are grateful for each day, meditating or praying on gratitude, and thinking about someone or something you are grateful for.