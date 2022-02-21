START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: A heart-saving procedure leads to a heart-felt gift

February is often associated with hearts because of Valentine’s Day. But there’s another reason individuals should think about hearts this month — February is American Heart Month.

Focusing on your heart health has never been more important. Being physically active, eating healthy, getting enough sleep, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and finding healthy ways to reduce stress can help prevent heart disease — the leading cause of death in the United States. Many of these deaths could be avoided with proper preventive care.

When heart care is needed, look no further than the Genesis Heart Institute, which provides comprehensive heart care unmatched in the region.

That’s exactly the avenue Larry Colo took when he needed top quality health care.

The 83-year-old resident of Geneseo, has congestive heart failure and diabetes, placing him at higher risk for heart problems. Colo was referred to Jon Robken, M.D., when his current cardiologist Sanjeev Puri, M.D., sought help with his difficult case. The doctors with Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., who are colleagues at the Genesis Heart Institute, devised a treatment plan.

“I had a blockage in a tight corner of the heart. I have had heart trouble since 1982,’’ Colo explained. “Dr. Puri was describing what I needed, and Dr. Robken said, ‘I do these a lot … when does he want to have the procedure done? How about tomorrow?’’’

The response of “how about tomorrow?” would be considered typical for Robken. He is known for spending many of his days performing cardiac catheterization procedures at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Robken specializes in interventional cardiology, performing a wide array of cardiac and peripheral procedures.

Robken waited only two days to get Colo in to open the blockage.

“He has saved my life twice now,’’ Colo said. “I thought I was going to have to live with it … hopefully I could.”

He has already survived triple bypass and numerous other cardiovascular procedures.

Colo credits Ed Coyne, M.D., also with Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., with improving his heart’s ejection fraction; an important measure of pumping efficiency of a heart.

“When I started seeing him after Dr. Robken did my first procedure, Dr. Coyne got my heart from pumping at 23% to 55% after a year of treatment,’’ Colo said.

Acknowledging he was “still here because of him,” Colo and his wife, Norma, wanted to recognize Robken. The grateful couple decided to make a significant gift to the Genesis Foundation to have a newly renovated cardiac catheterization suite named not for themselves, but for Robken.

“He spends his life there already. We wanted to recognize all he has done for us by naming the new room for him," Colo said. “We have done well and are happy to have the ability to help. It is nice to be able to recognize Dr. Robken.”

Stephanie Carmichael is a senior corporate communications specialist for Genesis Health System.

