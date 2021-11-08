START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: A quick and simple at-home colon cancer screening kit may save your life

Although colon cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, it can be cured if detected early. Treatment during cancer’s earliest stages dramatically increases a person’s chance of survival and it’s easier than ever to detect colon cancer right from your own home.
Thanks to grant support from Iowa Cancer Consortium, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering at-home colon cancer screening kits at no cost for Scott, Louisa and Muscatine county residents 45 and older. Experts recommend those 45 or older be screened for colon cancer, or earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome.
Because of early screenings, colorectal cancer cases and death rates have dropped by more than 30% in the U.S. among adults 50 and older in the last 15 years. However, the ongoing pandemic is causing more people to skip their regular screenings and delay care.
Making time for your own health during the pandemic may be challenging, but now is the time to get back on track. If you missed a cancer screening due to the pandemic, today is the day to take action.
Log on for a free one-hour educational seminar from the comfort of your own home and then request an at-home screening kit.
It’s quick and easy.
1. Attend a free one-hour educational session on colon cancer prevention.
2. Receive a free at-home screening kit.
3. Review the results with your healthcare provider.
UnityPoint Health – Trinity is hosting these events virtually for the health and safety of all. By removing barriers – cost, transportation and time – we hope anyone who needs a potentially life-saving cancer screening can receive one. Please invite others in the community who may have challenges accessing care.
Join us for a free Colon Cancer Screening & Educational Workshop:
Register online and request a free kit at uph.link/colon.
If you are unable to attend the educational workshop, you may still request a free screening kit by calling (309) 779-5796.
Alison Beardsley is the director of oncology services at UnityPoint Clinic.