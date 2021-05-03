START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: April showers bring May flowers…. and yard work!

Spring is a welcomed season after a long winter. After months of shoveling snow, we now prepare for spring yard work. Even if you enjoy preparing lawns and garden beds, spring cleaning may present opportunities for injury. Most often these injuries are neck and lower-back strain and shoulder pain.

The “winter body” is not always ready to be a weekend warrior when that first beautiful weather finally shows up. The bending and lifting of mulch or rock, the pulling to start a mower, or even pushing a heavy wheelbarrow can easily injure you if you’re unprepared.

As with any activity that you haven’t done in a while, the likelihood of injuries, strains, or muscle soreness increases. To prevent unnecessary pain while doing yardwork, here are some tips:

1. Use proper lifting mechanics when lifting bags of mulch or garden rock. Bend at your knees, not at your waist. Keep objects you’re lifting close to your body, not out in front of you.

2. Don’t overload your wheelbarrow. Taking more frequent, lighter loads is better than one heavy load.

3. Stand up straight and keep your head up when you mow. Push with your arms and legs.