START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Avoid the 'Quarantine 15'

You may fear outdoor activities because of the virus and for the first time in your life you are watching and stressing about daily news briefings.

Meanwhile, the oven works fine, there is no shortage of snacks at the grocery store and since you are home anyway, you might as well cook. And eat.

Now, where is that box of brownie mix with the chocolate chips mixed in the batter?

That is how Americans staying home discovered there is a term for it … “the quarantine 15.’’ Most of us have heard of the “freshman 15’’ experienced by college freshmen who gain a few pounds by being less active than they were in high school.

The “quarantine 15” refers to the pounds you may be adding by spending your days at home accompanied by a 70-inch screen and a dog who moves even less and sleeps even more than you do.

Behavioral health experts are concerned about our mental health as we create our own personal cocoon while possibly watching the 1985 movie "Cocoon," which is excellent by the way. I know. I have watched it three times recently. There may have been a brownie involved in at least one of the viewings.