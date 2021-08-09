START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Back-to-School preparation should include physicals, immunizations

“Mini-outbreaks are a very realistic concern, more so for influenza than some of the other viruses, although I know of at least one varicella (Chickenpox) infection in a patient who was too young to be vaccinated within the last year,’’ Dr. Bream said. “In the last flu season we had great vaccination rates for influenza compared to prior years and overall influenza rates for children and adults were very low to nonexistent.

“My concern is that people are becoming vaccine hesitant related to the COVID vaccine and may also be hesitant to be vaccinated for seasonal influenza this coming season. That could mean higher rates of infection and illness. Hopefully, our vaccination rates are good enough in the community to have herd immunity that we should be able to have minimal concerns with varicella and measles, mumps, rubella, but only time will tell.”

Patients returning

Dr. Bream believes families are catching up on well-child physicals.