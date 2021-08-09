START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Back-to-School preparation should include physicals, immunizations

New clothes and shoes for your students? Check.
School supplies? Check.
A plan for a change in routine as students move back from remote learning to classroom learning? Check.
Back-to-school wellness exams and scheduled vaccinations? Genesis Health Group pediatricians are certainly hoping for a check mark and return to normal after COVID-19 disruptions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that many families have skipped routine immunizations and well exams in the past year. Parents may also have been reluctant to take healthy children to the pediatrician’s office during the outbreak.
Elise Bream, M.D, a pediatrician with Genesis Health Group, believes families are now catching up with recommended immunization schedules.
“Nationwide, there has been decreased compliance with childhood vaccinations and well child visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ Dr. Bream said. “We have also seen this locally, although in the last few months, visits have been picking up within our office and overall I feel that most of our infants and toddlers, in particular, are at least close to or completely up-to-date.’’
Outbreaks possible without protection
One of the concerns of Dr. Bream and other pediatricians is that without general compliance with recommended vaccine schedules, there could be localized outbreaks of the conditions the vaccines prevent; for example, measles, mumps and pertussis (whooping cough).
“Mini-outbreaks are a very realistic concern, more so for influenza than some of the other viruses, although I know of at least one varicella (Chickenpox) infection in a patient who was too young to be vaccinated within the last year,’’ Dr. Bream said. “In the last flu season we had great vaccination rates for influenza compared to prior years and overall influenza rates for children and adults were very low to nonexistent.
“My concern is that people are becoming vaccine hesitant related to the COVID vaccine and may also be hesitant to be vaccinated for seasonal influenza this coming season. That could mean higher rates of infection and illness. Hopefully, our vaccination rates are good enough in the community to have herd immunity that we should be able to have minimal concerns with varicella and measles, mumps, rubella, but only time will tell.”
Patients returning
Dr. Bream believes families are catching up on well-child physicals.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had significantly decreased number of well-child physicals,’’ she said. “So far, in the last 2-3 months we have been seeing an influx of patients getting caught up on their well-child physicals and the schedule seems to predict that this will continue at least over the next month. We hope to be on par with pre-COVID numbers in regard to well-child physicals this year.”
Dr. Bream said pediatric offices are reaching out to schedule patients past due for immunizations.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Go to https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/events/niam/index.html for additional information for parents and all ages of patients.
Craig Cooper is senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System.