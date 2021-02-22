START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Bariatrician gives weight loss patients expanded options

At the same time the Genesis Center for Weight Management is expanding services, the center has undergone its own transformation.

The Center has moved to the third floor of Medical Office Building 2 on the campus of Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport. With the move, the Center will expand from 2,100 to 3,900 square feet and is designed to be a motivating, uplifting destination for people with the goal of transforming their lives and improving their health through weight loss.

A team, which includes Dr. Ahmed, nurses, physical therapists, a dietitian, clinical psychologists and office staff, is working together with all new and existing patients to help direct them on the appropriate path, whether that is non-surgical options, including meal replacement, diet, medications and exercise, or surgical options.

“My greatest achievement in obesity medicine is telling patients we are reducing or stopping their need for medications for chronic illness because they have been successful in their weight loss goals,’’ Dr. Ahmed said.

Dr. Ahmed said a goal of his practice is to assist patients in taking control of their health and wellness.