START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Bariatrician gives weight loss patients expanded options

For nearly 20 years the Genesis Center for Weight Management has transformed and extended hundreds of lives.
In a new year, with a new physician who specializes in obesity medicine, the center itself is transforming.
Mahtab Ahmed, M.D., is a family practice physician trained in working with patients to offer a range of non-surgical, pre-surgical weight loss solutions, and post-surgical maintenance guidance. Dr. Ahmed is the first bariatrician -- a doctor who specializes in medically supervising a patient’s weight-loss goals -- to be associated with a weight management program in the region.
While the Genesis Center for Weight Management surgical options are nationally recognized for outcomes, quality of care and safety, Dr. Ahmed offers a complementary practice to help patients achieve weight loss and lifestyle goals at any point in their journey to better health.
“This is an opportunity to broaden the non-surgical weight control and wellness options of the Genesis Center for Weight Management,’’ said Matt Christophersen, M.D., FACS, surgeon and medical director. “Not everyone who is seeking change in his or her weight desires, or needs, weight loss surgery.
“Dr. Ahmed’s expertise is in non-surgical plans using nutrition, behavioral change, physical activity and pharmacological treatment plans. The addition of Dr. Ahmed to our team makes us unique in the region.’’
At the same time the Genesis Center for Weight Management is expanding services, the center has undergone its own transformation.
The Center has moved to the third floor of Medical Office Building 2 on the campus of Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport. With the move, the Center will expand from 2,100 to 3,900 square feet and is designed to be a motivating, uplifting destination for people with the goal of transforming their lives and improving their health through weight loss.
A team, which includes Dr. Ahmed, nurses, physical therapists, a dietitian, clinical psychologists and office staff, is working together with all new and existing patients to help direct them on the appropriate path, whether that is non-surgical options, including meal replacement, diet, medications and exercise, or surgical options.
“My greatest achievement in obesity medicine is telling patients we are reducing or stopping their need for medications for chronic illness because they have been successful in their weight loss goals,’’ Dr. Ahmed said.
Dr. Ahmed said a goal of his practice is to assist patients in taking control of their health and wellness.
“My goal is to motivate patients to take control, to be in the driver’s seat with the expertise of a weight management team to help them navigate their individual weight loss journey,’’ he said. “It is rewarding when we can discover the hidden potential of individual patients as they successfully become healthier and happier through personalized weight loss measures.’’
The Genesis Center for Weight Management is a regional leader in weight loss surgery, caring for patients from throughout the region and several states.
Dr. Ahmed comes to Genesis with 25 years of experience in family medicine and, as a medical bariatrician. He is board certified as both a medical bariatrician and as a family practice physician.
Dr. Ahmed’s care may not require a provider referral. For information about Genesis weight loss options, call (563) 421-8361.
Craig Cooper is senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System.