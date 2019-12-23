START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Be sure to get in your runs during holidays

As we enter the final days of 2019, I hope everyone has had a chance to look back at what’s transpired over the last 357 days. I’m sure it was a year filled with highs and lows. You can relish in those magical runs where everything was perfect and you felt great. You can also take a lot away from those really challenging runs where you weren’t feeling it. Regardless of which side of the bubble your run landed on, you were still out there doing it.