START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Be sure to get in your runs during holidays

As we enter the final days of 2019, I hope everyone has had a chance to look back at what’s transpired over the last 357 days. I’m sure it was a year filled with highs and lows. You can relish in those magical runs where everything was perfect and you felt great. You can also take a lot away from those really challenging runs where you weren’t feeling it. Regardless of which side of the bubble your run landed on, you were still out there doing it.
With two shopping days left before Christmas, I hope that everyone is ready for the holidays. The next week and a half is always a challenge on many fronts. It’s certainly filled with tons of great moments but is always a whirlwind that flashes by before you know it. As you try and make it through to the New Year, I’ve included a few tips below.
- Try to keep your normal schedule. With last minute shopping to planned gatherings, this time of year can be a challenge. You may need to get a little creative to schedule your runs, but don’t just give up for the week. As you know, getting out for a run has numerous benefits outside of just staying active.
- Enjoy the food and drinks. Hey, it’s the holidays and you deserve to treat yourself. How much you want to enjoy is entirely up to you. As long as you don’t go overboard, that day shouldn’t have a big impact on you. For the folks having multiple Christmas celebrations, you have the biggest hurdles to overcome.
- Spend time with family. Christmas should be about spending time with the ones you love. These are also the same people that deal with you during all of your training and racing. They let you get out for runs, deal with your tired self, sacrifice late night movies because you are already in bed to get out the door early the next morning, etc. This list can go on here. Know that you are lucky to have such great people who support you and your amazing hobbies!
Thank you all for reading in 2019, I will be back in 2020! It’s always great to hear your questions and suggestions for future articles. I’m excited for what 2020 holds and I’m sure you are too.
Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running or coaching inquiries, please email swingthegate@gmail.com.