START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Big Goals

I took a look at my article from this time last year and noticed a mention of how the coronavirus might impact the 2020 race season. Little did we know how COVID-19 would turn our worlds upside down. With vaccine options becoming more readily available, we are now in a position for life to return to a more normal state. As a runner, that means more and more races will continue to happen.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’ve got a truly astounding feat for the Running Highlight of the Month. Pam Reed just completed her 100th 100-mile race last month. Yes, you read that right. With races spanning back almost 30 years, she’s become the 17th 100-miler to finish 100 in the history of the sport. To cover that distance once a year is plenty to train and prepare for. I can’t imagine all the blood, sweat and tears she put into achieving that goal. When you look through her race history, she’s tackled some of the toughest out there multiple times. Seeing she just turned 60, she’s got plenty of time to keep adding to her finish total. Congrats, Pam. What an amazing accomplishment!

Now that the warm weather is making an appearance, what big goals are you planning to achieve this year? You’ve had a full year to think about this and now is the time to act on them. Think about the lack of opportunities in 2020 and how bummed we all were when things couldn’t happen.