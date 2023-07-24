For many of you, it’s race week!

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is this Saturday and I’m sure you are all ready to go. You’ve had plenty of heat to get your body acclimated and opportunities for training runs on the course to practice your uphill form. From looking at the long range forecast, it might be a hot one so make sure you stay cool and go into the race properly hydrated. Best of luck to all those running this weekend!

We are also just about 2 months out from the 6th Annual 4sta Hike. If you are tackling the QC Times Bix 7 this weekend because of the hills, 4sta Hike would be a great late September addition to your race calendar.

We make sure you get to enjoy some of the most scenic gently rolling terrain the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve has to offer. No pavement, all dirt and a small race field. Come hang out with some great folks and help us give back to Loud Thunder.

In our first 5 years, we’ve taken all proceeds after minimal expenses and given them back to the preserve. With the help of some amazing sponsors, we’ve put back over $3,900 so far and look forward to adding to that total this year. If you are looking for more info about the race, our event page is: http://www.facebook.com/events/961588078594587.

After your enjoy your success at the QC Times Bix 7, it will soon be time to start focusing on The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. You’ll have about 7 weeks to get ready for any of their distances, all the way up to 26.2 miles.

1. Get ready to run long. If you are running the half or full marathon, long runs are most certainly in your future. Make sure you are eating and drinking well the day before and right after each of those runs. Your body is going to need that extra nutrition to keep functioning properly and help with recovery.

2. Make sure you are getting good sleep as well. Your training load is going to pick up in the coming weeks and you are going to be tired. Trying to get consistently good sleep will allow your body to recover and be ready for the next run.

3. If something is bothering you, don’t let it get out of control. All that extra training stress can and will wear on you. What starts out as a little pain can turn into a lot more. If things start getting worse, get into a good Chiro or even a PT to remedy the issue to keep you moving.

Scenes from the final Bix@6 training session