START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Bix is near; time to think about fall races

It’s race week for all of those running the Quad-City Times Bix 7! I wish you nothing but a smooth day and cool temps along the way. Don’t forget to smile and have some fun out there.

Running Highlight of the Month: The Western States 100 took place last month in California. Widely recognized as the first 100-mile trail race, this event has turned into one of the most sought-after entries in the ultra-marathon world. It draws some of the sports most gifted athletes testing their skills against a notoriously tough and hot course. This year saw a lower-than-normal finish rate due to the heat but lots of impressive finishes, nonetheless. Jim Walmsley won the race in 14:46:01, marking the 3rd consecutive year he’s taken home the cougar trophy. Beth Pascall brought home the victory for the women, crossing the finish line in 17:10:42. That finish gives her the second fastest women’s time on the course.

With August fast approaching, this signals the ramp up for many as the fall race season descends upon us. It’s a common theme to feel like you aren’t doing enough as you get closer to the big day. If you keep an eye on the items below in the 5-10 weeks before race day, it will help ease your mind as race day inches closer.