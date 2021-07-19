START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Bix is near; time to think about fall races

It’s race week for all of those running the Quad-City Times Bix 7! I wish you nothing but a smooth day and cool temps along the way. Don’t forget to smile and have some fun out there.
Running Highlight of the Month: The Western States 100 took place last month in California. Widely recognized as the first 100-mile trail race, this event has turned into one of the most sought-after entries in the ultra-marathon world. It draws some of the sports most gifted athletes testing their skills against a notoriously tough and hot course. This year saw a lower-than-normal finish rate due to the heat but lots of impressive finishes, nonetheless. Jim Walmsley won the race in 14:46:01, marking the 3rd consecutive year he’s taken home the cougar trophy. Beth Pascall brought home the victory for the women, crossing the finish line in 17:10:42. That finish gives her the second fastest women’s time on the course.
With August fast approaching, this signals the ramp up for many as the fall race season descends upon us. It’s a common theme to feel like you aren’t doing enough as you get closer to the big day. If you keep an eye on the items below in the 5-10 weeks before race day, it will help ease your mind as race day inches closer.
1. Quality over quantity. Jamming in mileage for the sake of getting miles in isn’t going to get you the results you want. It’s best to look at each run and have a goal in mind for it. Mixing up effort levels and distances is a great way to keep your body moving in the right direction.
2. Consistency is key. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve mentioned this exact statement in this column. As the weeks dwindle, keeping yourself locked into a routine and staying active is going to be a big driver to having a great day. One big run isn’t the key to knocking the race out of the park, it’s all the weeks and hours of training leading up to it that will count.
3. Specific long runs and gear. In the last 4-6 weeks, your long run should be a goal/race focused outing. Not adequately training for the type of terrain people will be racing on is one of the biggest pitfalls I commonly see. If the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is your goal race, get ready to knock out some long road miles trying to dial in paces and gear. The same goes if you’ve got a long trail race (>30 miles) approaching as well. Get your long runs on trails that have similar elevation change with all the gear you plan to use on race day.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com
