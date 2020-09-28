START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Breakfast salads: A fresh take on your morning meal

Are you tired of the same old breakfast every morning? It’s time to turn over a new leaf!
If you’re looking for a fresh start to your day with protein, healthy fats, and an abundance of vitamins and minerals then look no further. Breakfast salads are an easy and delicious way to fill up on fiber and 2- 3 servings of fruits or vegetables all before 9 a.m.
Salads are simply a mixture of foods consisting of vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs, or grains mixed with a sauce. By adding your favorite breakfast flavors you can transform an ordinary breakfast into a reason to wake up the morning. The addition of fruits, vegetables and whole grains will keep you feeling full longer and give you the energy needed for a productive day. Additionally, high-fiber, high-protein breakfasts may help you snack less and eat fewer sugary foods throughout the day.
Let’s face it, the average American consumes 77 grams of added sugar each day — three times the recommended amount for women (25 grams) and more than twice the limit for men (36 grams). The typical breakfast contains more sugar than any other macronutrient. Get out of the sugary-cereal-and-drive-thru-donut rut.
Remix your mornings with these (naturally) sweet and savory recipes.
Spinach Salad with Poached Egg and Chimichurri
1 serving
Ingredients:
- ½ cup each of cilantro and parsley
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp red or white wine vinegar
- 1 garlic clove
- Red pepper flakes to taste
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 egg
- 1-2 cups spinach or mixed greens
- 1 tbsp feta cheese
- Thinly sliced red onion
- Optional toppings: microgreens, crumbled bacon, mushrooms, seeds
Directions:
- Place the first six ingredients into a small food processor and blend until smooth, scraping down sides if needed.
- Cook egg as desired (poached, fried, hard boiled, etc.)
- Assemble the remaining salad ingredients onto a plate and top with an egg. Drizzle the chimichurri dressing over the salad and enjoy.
Mixed Berries with Banana Cream
1 serving
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mixed berries, washed
- ½ banana, mashed
- 5-oz container of yogurt
- 1 tablespoon orange juice
- Dash of cinnamon
- Optional toppings- chopped nuts, seeds or granola
Directions:
- In a bowl, mix the banana, yogurt and orange juice until smooth.
- Pour mixture over bowl of mixed berries and sprinkle with cinnamon.
- Top with optional ingredients like chopped walnuts and enjoy.
Create your own breakfast salad with a combination of flavors including:
- Berries
- Chopped nuts and seeds
- Spinach
- Bacon
- Wheat berries
- Avocado
- Oranges
- Arugula
- Eggs
- Shredded vegetables like beets and carrots
- Feta or goat cheese
Or try one of these classics on a slice of whole-grain toast:
- Egg salad
- Chicken salad
- Tuna salad
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.
