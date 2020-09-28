START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Breakfast salads: A fresh take on your morning meal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you tired of the same old breakfast every morning? It’s time to turn over a new leaf!

If you’re looking for a fresh start to your day with protein, healthy fats, and an abundance of vitamins and minerals then look no further. Breakfast salads are an easy and delicious way to fill up on fiber and 2- 3 servings of fruits or vegetables all before 9 a.m.

Salads are simply a mixture of foods consisting of vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs, or grains mixed with a sauce. By adding your favorite breakfast flavors you can transform an ordinary breakfast into a reason to wake up the morning. The addition of fruits, vegetables and whole grains will keep you feeling full longer and give you the energy needed for a productive day. Additionally, high-fiber, high-protein breakfasts may help you snack less and eat fewer sugary foods throughout the day.

Let’s face it, the average American consumes 77 grams of added sugar each day — three times the recommended amount for women (25 grams) and more than twice the limit for men (36 grams). The typical breakfast contains more sugar than any other macronutrient. Get out of the sugary-cereal-and-drive-thru-donut rut.

Remix your mornings with these (naturally) sweet and savory recipes.