START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Celebrate a world of flavors this month

March is National Nutrition Month, and the theme this year is “Celebrate a World of Flavors.” When you’re getting ready to plan your meals, make sure to incorporate your favorite cultural foods and traditions and also try new foods and flavors from around the world. You may come across ingredients you’ve never experienced before that will increase the variety of foods you typically eat. Here are a few ways you can embrace global cuisines when planning your meals and snacks:

Breakfast ideas:

Scottish oatmeal topped with fruits and nuts

A tropical smoothie with milk kefir and frozen papaya or mango

A Spanish omelet with peppers, onions, and avocado

Lunch or dinner ideas:

Gazpacho, a type of cold soup

Spring rolls, a Vietnamese dish stuffed with proteins and fresh vegetables

A spicy lentil and vegetable stew, known as Sambar in India

Snack ideas:

Raw or roasted veggies with hummus or tzatziki sauce

Toasted pita with baba ganouj, a dip made with roasted eggplant

Homemade guacamole and salsa with whole-grain tortilla chips

Try to incorporate more herbs and spices in your recipes:

Curry powder — try in meat and potato dishes

Fennel — try in fish, salads and pizza

Ginger — try in sweet desserts/muffins and savory dishes like stir fry

Cumin — try in rice dishes and soups/stews/chili

Smoked paprika — try on hummus, potato salad, eggs, popcorn, fish/chicken

Turmeric — Try in lentil and rice dishes and eggs (pairs well with ginger)

Oregano — try in pizza and pasta sauces, soups, casseroles and brew it as a tea

Try this Stovetop Tamale Pie recipe which can be found on University of Illinois Extension’s Eat.Move.Save. website:

Ingredients:

One-half pound lean ground beef (or turkey)

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, undrained

1 cup canned tomato puree

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1½ tablespoon chili powder

1 can (8 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained

One-half cup yellow cornmeal

Dash of salt

1¼ cup cold water

One-eighth teaspoon chili powder

Instructions:

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Cook ground beef in skillet over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain off excess fat.

3. Stir in undrained kidney beans, tomato puree, minced onion and 1½ Tbsp. chili powder.

4. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

5. Stir in corn.

6. Continue to cook over low heat.

7. In a separate saucepan, mix cornmeal, salt and water.

8. Cook cornmeal mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened, about 2 minutes.

9. Spread cornmeal mixture over hot chili to form a crust.

10. Sprinkle with the ⅛ teaspoon chili powder.

11. Cover and cook over low heat, with lid slightly ajar, until topping is set, about 10 minutes. Internal temperature of ground beef should reach 160 degrees F on food thermometer.

Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0