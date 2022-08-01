START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic and volleyball

Callyn Dittmar, D.C., C.C.S.P. is a faculty clinician at the Palmer Chiropractic Clinics in Davenport. She’s certified through the American Board of Sports Chiropractic to detect and treat these injuries and is a volleyball player herself. She understands the unique stresses this sport places on the body and has the knowledge and tools to keep you in the game!

