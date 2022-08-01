 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic and volleyball

Volleyball is a vastly popular and fast-growing sport played by more than 45 million people in the USA each week. It’s fantastic exercise, utilizing the upper and lower body and core musculature. It requires coordination, power, endurance and flexibility, making it a well-rounded physical workout.

Although volleyball can be played by a wide variety of people, it does come with some inherent risks of injury. Jumping, diving, lunging and reaching are just some of the movements performed frequently during play. In addition, it can be played on a variety of surfaces such as courts, sand or grass — each presenting different physical challenges to the participant. It’s said that each player on a team jumps at least 300 times during one game of volleyball, so you can imagine there are plenty of opportunities for injury.

Common volleyball injuries involve:

  • Fingers.
  • Ankles.
  • Knees.
  • Shoulders.
  • Lower back.

Fortunately, many of these injuries can be managed or co-managed with chiropractic care. At Palmer Chiropractic Clinics, we have state-of-the-art facilities as well as highly trained clinicians who are familiar with diagnosing and treating these types of injures.

Coincidentally, the game of volleyball and chiropractic were both developed in 1895, and chiropractic complements the sport wonderfully.

Chiropractic helps restore function to the body, allowing it to perform at its absolute best. This is accomplished by removing interference from the nervous system through the spinal adjustment. Since the nerves that come from the spine directly impact muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons and organs, even a small impingement can cause dysfunction and pain. When the subluxation (interference or impingement) is removed, the body can function optimally. This may aid the healing process and help prevent future injury.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Callyn Dittmar, D.C., C.C.S.P., Palmer Chiropractic Clinics, faculty

Dittmar

Callyn Dittmar, D.C., C.C.S.P. is a faculty clinician at the Palmer Chiropractic Clinics in Davenport. She’s certified through the American Board of Sports Chiropractic to detect and treat these injuries and is a volleyball player herself. She understands the unique stresses this sport places on the body and has the knowledge and tools to keep you in the game!

The Palmer Chiropractic Clinics network delivers more than 130,000 patient visits every year. Learn more or make an appointment at www.palmer.edu/clinics.

