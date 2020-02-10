START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic care for athletes

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a competitive athlete, chiropractic care can help you feel and perform better. Doctors of Chiropractic are now on staff and providing regular care to keep professional football, baseball and hockey players at peak performance. Even if you’re not playing in the big leagues, chiropractic care can be an essential part of helping you perform and feel your best!

Palmer Chiropractic Clinic’s Rehabilitation and Sports Injury Department features a 2,000-square-foot facility in Davenport, Iowa, with state-of-the-art equipment, three full-time doctors who specialize in the field, and additional rehabilitation specialists. Every day they provide care to athletes from distance road runners to track sprinters, cross fitters to weightlifters, football players to soccer players, triathletes to bikers, and rugby players to MMA fighters.

What are the most common types of issues chiropractic rehabilitation can address?

Chiropractors can help with sport injuries such as joint sprains, muscle strains, tendonitis, repetitive movement disorders, and ergonomic issues, as well as post-surgical rehabilitation.

What can a patient expect during a visit?