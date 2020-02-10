START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic care for athletes

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a competitive athlete, chiropractic care can help you feel and perform better. Doctors of Chiropractic are now on staff and providing regular care to keep professional football, baseball and hockey players at peak performance. Even if you’re not playing in the big leagues, chiropractic care can be an essential part of helping you perform and feel your best!
Palmer Chiropractic Clinic’s Rehabilitation and Sports Injury Department features a 2,000-square-foot facility in Davenport, Iowa, with state-of-the-art equipment, three full-time doctors who specialize in the field, and additional rehabilitation specialists. Every day they provide care to athletes from distance road runners to track sprinters, cross fitters to weightlifters, football players to soccer players, triathletes to bikers, and rugby players to MMA fighters.
What are the most common types of issues chiropractic rehabilitation can address?
Chiropractors can help with sport injuries such as joint sprains, muscle strains, tendonitis, repetitive movement disorders, and ergonomic issues, as well as post-surgical rehabilitation.
What can a patient expect during a visit?
During your first visit, you’ll receive a thorough assessment of how you move, functionally addressing joints, muscles and nerves, as well as an orthopedic assessment.
Your doctor will then create a customized care plan and will teach you how to prevent future injuries through targeted training programs and proper movement strategies. Your care plan will include elements such as chiropractic adjustment, soft tissue therapies, lifestyle recommendations, and some fitness coaching and nutritional advice to help you feel your best.
Why should someone consider chiropractic rehabilitation to address pain and performance?
Chiropractors can identify the small changes that can make a big impact on getting athletes back from an injury.
What type of experience do your sports rehabilitation chiropractors have?
Dave Juehring, D.C., DACRB, is the director of chiropractic rehabilitation and sports injury at Palmer Chiropractic Clinics. Dr. Juehring has worked at Olympic and international athletic levels for the U.S. Bobsled organization for three winter Olympics and numerous World Championships. Dr. Juehring also has published articles and spoken nationally and internationally regarding sports rehabilitation.
Ranier Pavlicek, D.C., ATC, DACRB, is certified as a strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength and Condition Association and specializes in soft tissues approaches. He has taught athletic training and worked both in a clinical setting and in the private sector.
Steven Rumbuc, D.C., is a certified performance enhancement specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and is a certified Selective Functional Movement Assessment clinician. He has worked at various levels, as a coach and a practitioner, for competitive rugby.
Palmer Chiropractic Clinics delivers more than 75,000 patient visits in the Quad Cities every year. Learn more at http://www.palmer.edu/clinics/quad-cities/.