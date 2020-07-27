START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic care for headache relief

An estimated nine out of 10 Americans suffer from headaches, which can impact their ability to work and enjoy social activities. While many pain-relief options are available, more and more Americans are looking for ways to address pain without the use of drugs. Chiropractic care is one of the most sought-after types of complementary care for headaches.
There are two main types of headaches: primary and secondary. Primary headaches are often brought on by pain-sensitive structures within the head such as muscles, blood vessels, nerves or brain chemistry. According to “Medical News Today,” tension and migraine headaches are considered the most common types of primary headaches worldwide. People generally describe these types of headaches as dull, throbbing, stabbing or pressure, accompanied by nausea, and are sometimes debilitating. Cervicogenic headaches, caused by an abnormal condition of the neck, are considered secondary headaches. Secondary headaches are caused by conditions such as issues found in the muscles, tissues or small joints of the neck, high blood pressure and infections.
There are many causes of headaches, including external triggers like foods, dehydration, noise, lights, or stress; or physical issues such as lack of sleep, excessive exercise or blood-sugar changes, according to the American Chiropractic Association. One of the main causes, however, is muscle tension in the neck, often brought on by everyday behaviors such as texting, phone and computer use, and sedentary behavior.
Headaches are often managed by medical doctors such as general practitioners and neurologists, although many headache patients report they prefer complementary and alternative forms of care, such as chiropractic.
What should you expect when visiting a chiropractor for headache relief? Your visit will begin with a complete history of the issue followed by a physical exam. During the exam the chiropractor will assess if your issue should be addressed by an adjustment or if there are red flags for conditions that should be referred to another type of doctor. During the adjustment, he or she may use a number of different techniques such as spinal manipulation by hand or using tools such as a low-force instrument, trigger-point therapy, ultrasound, or cold laser to enhance healing.
At Palmer Chiropractic Clinics, I’ve cared for many headache sufferers and frequently have found that patients experience decreased frequency and severity of their headaches, if not a complete resolution of their symptoms.
Steven Silverman, D.C., M.A., originally from Philadelphia, PA, graduated from Palmer College’s main campus in 1995. After running a private practice near Philadelphia, Dr. Silverman returned to Palmer College to teach in 2003.
