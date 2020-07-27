START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic care for headache relief

An estimated nine out of 10 Americans suffer from headaches, which can impact their ability to work and enjoy social activities. While many pain-relief options are available, more and more Americans are looking for ways to address pain without the use of drugs. Chiropractic care is one of the most sought-after types of complementary care for headaches.

There are two main types of headaches: primary and secondary. Primary headaches are often brought on by pain-sensitive structures within the head such as muscles, blood vessels, nerves or brain chemistry. According to “Medical News Today,” tension and migraine headaches are considered the most common types of primary headaches worldwide. People generally describe these types of headaches as dull, throbbing, stabbing or pressure, accompanied by nausea, and are sometimes debilitating. Cervicogenic headaches, caused by an abnormal condition of the neck, are considered secondary headaches. Secondary headaches are caused by conditions such as issues found in the muscles, tissues or small joints of the neck, high blood pressure and infections.