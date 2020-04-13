START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Cooking more at home? Check your food waste habits

With more people preparing food at home, it’s a good reminder to keep an eye on the how much of that food is ending up in the trash. Research shows that food waste increases as home-cooked meals and use of fresh produce increases. Small amounts of waste may go unnoticed over time which is why consumers are encouraged to track their waste and reevaluate their habits at home and when dining out.
North American consumers lead the world in food waste. The average person tosses about one pound of food per day. For a family of four this could mean a loss of $1,500 over the year.
Reducing food waste is a shared responsibility and we can all play a part in reaching the national food waste reduction goal — to reduce food waste by 50% by the year 2030. Changing a few habits in our meal planning, preparation and storage can help reduce food waste at home, save money and protect the environment.
Planning tips
- Habits take time to build, including checking your kitchen food inventory before going shopping. Shop your refrigerator first to avoid unwanted waste.
- Notice how much food gets discarded during holidays and life events. Serve less food, try a no-food event, or send leftovers home with guests.
- Restaurants serve large portions that could easily be shared. Avoid waste when ordering food by sharing meals or selecting items from the lunch or à la carte menus.
Preparation tips
- Make meal prep work for you. Portion out just enough to eat and freeze the rest in portion containers for quick weeknight meals another day.
- Finish leftovers before making something new. Resist the urge to make something new for dinner if you already have something to eat from a previous meal.
- Use the fresh ingredients first. Nearly half of all fruits and vegetables go to waste so make it a point to use these items quickly before they end up in the trash.
Storage tips
- Preserving is great for bulk buys! Learn more about preserving options from the National Center for Home Food Preservation at www.nchfp.uga.edu.
- Get organized. When putting foods away, move them around so foods that are closer to “best-by” dates are in front. This way you are more likely to use them first.
- Keep foods fresh longer by using proper storage techniques. Store your vegetables in the crisper drawer and away from fruits (like apples) that produce ethylene gas (which speeds up the ripening process).
April is “Winning on Reducing Food Waste Month.” It’s a great time to take a closer look at the food waste generated at home and possible solutions to keep valuable food out of the landfills and more money in your pocket. What are your best practices for reducing food waste?
For more ideas, visit the University of Illinois Extension Unit 7 Facebook page by searching @uiextensionhmrs.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.
