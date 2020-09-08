START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Cope with stress by taking care of yourself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not all stress is the same, and how we react and respond to it is the difference between good stress and bad stress. The key to managing stress is to have a strategy to help counteract your body’s natural responses. Following are simple tips that can help you more fully enjoy your life and the people around you.

1. Positive Perception: Every grey cloud has a silver lining, so always identify the positive attributes of a troubling situation.

2. Nutrition: Making good food choices can go a long way toward managing stress. Teas such as Oolong and Chamomile have long been acknowledged as positive mood and immune-system promoters. Fruits like oranges, apples, bananas, and lemons are all packed with immune boosting nutrients. Omega 3 fatty acids are now placed in foods from eggs to pasta to juices, so buying foods with the omega difference is a big step toward mood and immune support.

3. Motion: Staying active and in motion is essential to keeping your muscles strong and your joints mobile. More importantly, it helps your heart and lungs supply your brain and body all they need to keep you alert, happy and healthy.

4. Vitamin D: Is sun in a tablet. Five thousand units a day is a great mood stabilizer.