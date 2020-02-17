START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: COVID 19 doesn’t have impact of seasonal flu

Xenophobia is defined as an irrational fear of what is strange or foreign to us. Coronavirus certainly fits that definition for most Americans.

When we see people wearing masks, health care providers in unsettling personal protection equipment, usually bustling roads and shopping centers virtually empty, we may become xenophobic about the coronavirus, which is now generally referred to as COVID 19.

To put coronavirus into perspective, the term should actually be coronaviruses. Coronavirus is a family of viruses producing symptoms resembling a common cold or seasonal influenza. In your lifetime, you may have had periods of illness when you had a coronavirus and considered the illness to be a cold.

This particular strain, COVID 19, is a novel coronavirus, meaning it was unknown before. That doesn’t necessarily make it any more virulent than other coronaviruses. The “corona’’ of coronavirus means that when the bug is placed under a microscope, the virus has points resembling the prongs of a crown, although you won’t feel like royalty if you have the virus.

COVID 19 has resulted in more than 1,500 related deaths in China. According to the World Health Organization, COVID 19 also has spread to at least 25 other countries, including the United States.