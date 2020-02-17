START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: COVID 19 doesn’t have impact of seasonal flu

Xenophobia is defined as an irrational fear of what is strange or foreign to us. Coronavirus certainly fits that definition for most Americans.
When we see people wearing masks, health care providers in unsettling personal protection equipment, usually bustling roads and shopping centers virtually empty, we may become xenophobic about the coronavirus, which is now generally referred to as COVID 19.
To put coronavirus into perspective, the term should actually be coronaviruses. Coronavirus is a family of viruses producing symptoms resembling a common cold or seasonal influenza. In your lifetime, you may have had periods of illness when you had a coronavirus and considered the illness to be a cold.
This particular strain, COVID 19, is a novel coronavirus, meaning it was unknown before. That doesn’t necessarily make it any more virulent than other coronaviruses. The “corona’’ of coronavirus means that when the bug is placed under a microscope, the virus has points resembling the prongs of a crown, although you won’t feel like royalty if you have the virus.
COVID 19 has resulted in more than 1,500 related deaths in China. According to the World Health Organization, COVID 19 also has spread to at least 25 other countries, including the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been fewer than 20 positive tests for the COVID 19 in the U.S. and no deaths inside the U.S. have been related to the virus.
Symptoms in common
There is a chance you wouldn’t even know if you had the COVID 19 virus because the symptoms are so similar to familiar respiratory viruses. Symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever.
Most people with COVID 19 would likely be able to stay home and wait for the virus to run its course.
You have free articles remaining.
“Coronaviruses are common. Sometimes they can cause lower respiratory tract illnesses, such as pneumonia or bronchitis, especially in people with weak immune system, infants, the elderly and people with cardiopulmonary disease,’’ said Bharat Motwani, M.D., infection disease consultant, Genesis Health System.
Dr. Motwani said the concern with any new virus is that COVID 19 could mutate and become more difficult to control or treat, possibly resulting in higher death rates.
“But seasonal influenza is something more serious to worry about and we experience it every year,’’ he said. “Seasonal influenza has already affected more than 20 million people in the U.S. this year and between 12,000 and 30,000 have died from flu-related illness since Oct. 1, according to the CDC. In the 2017-2018 flu season, 61,000 Americans died from flu-related illnesses.’’
Although teams are working to find possible treatments or vaccines to combat COVID 19, Dr. Motwani said success has been limited.
Few treatment options
“There is limited treatment for COVID 19 or seasonal flu at this point,’’ Dr. Motwani said. “Treatment available is supportive … Tylenol for fever, drinking lots of fluids, possibly antivirals.
“Right now, without a treatment option, our hope is that we can prevent spread of COVID 19. We pass viruses through human contact and especially coughing, sneezing, touching or shaking hands, or by touching an object with virus on it and then touching our mouth, nose or eyes.
“So, what we can do is to avoid touching a surface and then touching our face. We can also wash our hands regularly and stay out of public settings when we are sick.’’
Dr. Motwani added that masks are not necessary or very effective in preventing transmission of COVID 19.
“But we can do something about preventing seasonal flu. It isn’t too late to get a flu shot,’’ he said.
Flu season can extend into May.